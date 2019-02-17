It was a sudden and abrupt end to the playoffs for the Healdton Basketball teams Friday night in Allen.

Both the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs were eliminated in the opening round of the district tournament, ending their seasons.

The Lady Bulldogs were defeated 54-40 against the host Lady Mustangs, ending their season at 10-14 overall.

No statistical information was available from the contest as of press time.

As for the Bulldogs, they also ended their season at 10-14 overall as they were defeated by Caddo 52-45 in their district tournament opener.

Healdton held a 16-10 lead after the first quarter, but was outscored 21-14 in the second, leading to a 31-30 halftime deficit.

Caddo pulled away further in the third as the Bulldogs were held to just two points, while allowing nine on defense.

Healdton managed to outscore Caddo 13-12 in the fourth quarter, but the rally fell short.

Alex Trent led the Bulldogs with 13 points followed by Colton Pickelsimer and Cayden Perkins each with 11 points apiece.