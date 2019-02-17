The opening round of the playoffs is often referred to as a double-edged sword.

For the Madill Lady Wildcats, they unfortunately got the wrong end of the deal Saturday night in the opening round of the district tournament.

Madill struggled offensively as the Lady Wildcats were defeated 69-25 against No. 16 Tuttle at Tuttle High School.

The Lady Tigers opened the game with a 17-8 first quarter run, before taking a commanding 30-13 lead into the halftime break.

In the second half, the Lady Wildcats were outscored 39-12.

Abbie Lambertsen led Madill with four points on the night, followed by Ximena Gomez and Caitlyn Gillis each with three points.

Madill will now drop into the consolation bracket of the regional tournament, where the Lady Wildcats will face the loser of the Byng/Daniel Webster contest on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at Byng High School.