Raymond Magana

Raymond Bartola Magana, U.S. Army veteran, of Washington County, died Saturday.

Family will receive friends at the Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel, on Feb. 19, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Services will be 3 p.m. Feb. 20, at the Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

