Asher (19-10) will face No. 18 Smithville at 3 p.m. Thursday in Ada.

INDIANOLA – Three Asher Indians scored in double figures as they pulled off yet another upset, beating Class A No. 15 Clayton 77-60 in their regional final Saturday.

Mike McDonald led the charge with 26 points. He knocked down 6 three-pointers to lead the team.

Patch Hamilton added 23 points and connected on 13 of 19 from the charity stripe.

Trevor Martin pitched in 22 points.

Asher trailed 26-23 at intermission, but thanks to back-to-back 23-point quarters, the Indians pulled out the win.

Jake Dobbs was the fourth Asher player to score in the game. He finished with six in the winning effort.

