William “Bill” Haynes, 86-year-old longtime Seminole resident, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Midwest City.

A wake service is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Swearingen Funeral Home Chapel in Seminole from 6 until 8 p.m.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 21, at Swearingen Funeral Home Chapel in Seminole with military honors. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Seminole with Eric Thlocco and Kevin Fox officiating the service.

Services are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.