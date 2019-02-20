COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS

Junior Livestock Show

set Feb. 24-March 2

The annual Osage County Junior Livestock Show will be Feb. 24, through March 2, at the Osage County Fairgrounds.

Feb. 24 is scheduled to be a set-up day while Feb. 26 will be weigh-in day for sheep, goats and hogs. Showing will begin on Wednesday. Awards are to be given at 6:30 p.m. March 1. Saturday will be a tear-down/clean-up day.

For more information about the Junior Livestock show, visit the event’s page on Facebook or call President John Mashburn at 580-716-6977, Vice President David Chambers at 918-440-2125, Second Vice President Jimmy Kunard at 918-285-1668, or Secretary Beth Mayfield at 918-214-4301.

VOTER REGISTRATION

Deadline set

for March 8

March 8 is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the April 2, City of Pawhuska Municipal General, Tulsa I-1 Board of Education General, Ponca City I-71 Board of Education General, City of Skiatook Municipal General, Town of Sperry Municipal General, Town of Wynona Municipal General and City of Barnsdall Municipal General Elections, Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau said.

Chouteau said persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 18 years old may apply to become registered voters.

Persons who have never been registered to vote before or who are not currently registered in the county of their residence and persons who are registered but who need to change their registration information may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form in time for it to be postmarked no later than midnight Friday, March 8, 2019.

Chouteau said applications postmarked after that time will still be accepted and processed; however, the applications will not be approved until after April 2, 2019.

The County Election Board responds in writing to every person who submits an application for voter registration. The response is either a voter identification card listing the new voter’s precinct number and polling place location or a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application for voter registration was not approved. Chouteau said that any person who has submitted a voter registration application and who has not received a response within 30 days should contact the County Election Board office at (918) 287-3036 or email OsageCounty@elections.ok.gov.

Oklahoma Voter Registration Application forms are available at the County Election Board office located at 630 Kihekah Ave, Pawhuska, and at most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries in the county. Chouteau said that applications also are available at our website www.osage.okcounties.org or the state website www.elections.ok.gov, and voters can check their registration status at www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Online_Voter_Tool/.

LIVESTOCK

OSU Extension plans

cattle health meeting

This Thursday, OSU Extension is hosting an educational meeting to go over general herd health protocols for beef cattle. Producers with or interested in cow-calf operations and stockers will learn about up-to-date protocols in wormers, vaccinations, etc. from OSU Extension veterinarian Dr. Barry Whitworth. A presentation to update you on fly control products and techniques will follow, which will be presented by Dr. Justin Talley, OSU Extension Livestock Entomologist.

The meeting will start at noon and a meal will be provided at no charge, compliments of Merck Animal Health. We are asking for those interested in attending to RSVP before Feb. 20, so we know how much food to provide. If you miss the deadline, feel free to still attend. Please call the Osage County Extension Office at 918-287-4170 to RSVP or with any questions you may have.

DRUMMOND HOME

Antique doll exhibit

to continue through February

The Fred Drummond Home in Hominy is the host this month for an exhibit of antique dolls. The exhibit features a broad range of German-made dolls, including dolls by Armand Marseille, Kestner and Koppelsdorf. There are also china, porcelain and paper dolls. Visitors will be able to learn about the history of various dolls. The antique doll exhibit is included in the regular admission fee for the Fred Drummond House. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors aged 62 and older, $4 for students, and free for children five years and under. Regular hours of operation are Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 918-885-2374.