The 30th Annual Honors Banquet for Pawhuska High School will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 4 at the Elks Lodge. This event recognizes academic achievements by students ranking in the top 10 percent of the PHS classes. Tickets to the event will be available in February at a price of $10. This price includes a meal.

This year’s theme is “PHS Scholars – Making Your Mark.” The guest speaker for the event will be Alden Swartz. Tickets are available at American Heritage Bank, Pawhuska Public Schools and the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce.

The high school honors banquet will be celebrating 30 years of honoring PHS students. The high school honors banquet committee is asking alumni of the honors banquet to come and join the celebration. Please mark your calendars, get your tickets and make plans to attend this important event.

This year’s honorees include:

• Seniors — Blake Allen, Madeline Burd and Cassidi Hindman• Juniors — Kaitlyn Adkins, Shelby Bute, Easton Kirk, Sarah McNeil, Andrez Ramirez, Alyssa Reynolds and Lauren Willson• Sophomores — Jozelyn Brace, Shelby Laird and Amadeaus Reeves• Freshmen, Ty Chinn, Dalton Hurd, Linaye Jeffers, Lily Jones, Leah McNeil, Jordan Nelson, Ryck Quillenand Madison Quinton

Submitted by Paula Rabb, Honors Banquet committee