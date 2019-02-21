Lois Palma McKee King w/pic

Lois Palma McKee King, 82, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, February 19. Lois was born in Randall County, Canyon, Texas, on September 3, 1936, to Jewell A. Porter McKee and Louis Palma McKee.

Funeral services will be held at Stumpff Funeral Home in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Mrs. King will lie in state from February 21-22. The family will receive guests at Stumpff Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 22.

Mrs. King will be transported to Brooks Funeral Home in Canyon, Texas on Sunday, February 24, 2019, where a public viewing will be held from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at the Brooks Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 25. Her final resting place will be at Dreamland Cemetery, Canyon, TX, next to her husband of 38 years, Robert Dale King.

Lois Graduated from Amarillo High School in 1954 and then attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock, where she met and fell in love with her future husband, Robert D. (Bob) King. The couple married in Amarillo on March 22, 1957. They made their first home in Phillips, Texas before moving in 1959 to Bartlesville, Oklahoma where Bob continued working for Phillips 66.

Lois was extremely intelligent, with high energy and a passion for life and learning. Her ability to multi-task was one of her greatest assets for the devoted wife and mother as she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education from the University of Tulsa in May of 1969 and worked for Smysor Realty as a licensed real estate agent. She was named to Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities. Lois and Bob enjoyed vacationing in Colorado and loved the mountains. The couple took a giant leap of faith and fulfilled their life long dream in 1969 when they moved to Cortez, Colorado to begin new careers as teachers. Lois was a dedicated Special Education teacher at Kemper Elementary School. She earned a Master of Arts Degree in Special Education from Adams State University in 1974. In 1979 the couple moved back to Bartlesville, and Lois began working as a School Psychometrist for the Oklahoma State Department of Education at the Bartlesville Regional Educational Service Center while Bob again worked for Phillips 66. During this time, Lois also taught evening education classes at Oklahoma State University. She retired from the Oklahoma State Department of Education in 2003 and contracted to work for area school districts as a School Psychometrist. Lois then worked for Bartlesville Public Schools as a School Psychologist until finally retiring in 2008. Lois was a member of the National Association of School Psychologists and received National Board Certification. Her passion for education blessed the lives of many children during her career. During retirement, Lois enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was an active member of the Bartlesville Chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Lois had an avid interest in genealogy and leaves behind an extensive family tree.

Lois is survived by her children: Lois Dianne King Martinez and husband Richard D. Martinez of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, and Katharine Jeanne King Mabry and husband P. Martin Mabry of Cleveland, Tennessee; three grandchildren: Lisa Marie Martinez, Eric Robert Martinez, wife Casey Martinez, and Ryan Patrick Mabry; two great-grandchildren: Maxwell John Robert Martinez, Elias Grey Martinez and bonus great-granddaughter, Ava Lee Morgan; special nieces and nephews: Evelyn Coltrin, Anne Johnston, Mack Whittenburg, Burk Whittenburg, Lois Rowley, and Roy Robert Whittenburg and her beloved dog, Belle. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, her sister, Grace Whittenburg, and brother-in-law, Roy Whittenburg, father and mother-in-law Dial, and Verdelle King, and her dear husband Robert D. (Bob) King.

Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.