MILO — Services to celebrate the life of Reginald Earl Williams, 63, are 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Jehovah Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Hickory Cemetery. Military grave rites will be held in Hickory Cemetery. Williams was born in Oklahoma City to Joe Ray Williams and Alfredya Shannon Williams on Nov. 16, 1955. He died in the Veterans Hospital in Oklahoma City on Feb. 15, 2019, with his significant other, Loretta Lamb, at his bedside. He began school in Denver, Colo., and graduated from Davis High School with the class of 1974. A resident of Oklahoma City, he was employed by Oklahoma’s Veterans Hospital in the medical supplies department. Reggie had a great love for life. He loved people, especially children. He was always helping others. He loved food. His main dishes are mashed potatoes, lasagna, red beans and rice and chicken wings. For this reason, he learned to cook and mastered the art. He was a major fan of the Denver Broncos. In addition to his lady friend, Reggie leaves to forever cherish fond memories, his mother; two children, Tyron Avery and Vernell Williams; three brothers: Derick Edward Franklin, Ashley Ray Williams, and Marshel Shawn Williams; an aunt, Pat Pickens, and best friends, Lonnie Jewel Pickens and Banks Stevenson; plus a host of relative and other acquaintances. Professional services are entrusted to the care of Kirk Funeral Home. Viewal will be held from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday in the chapel. Online condolences may be submitted to kirkfuneralhome@cableone.net.



