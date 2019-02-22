Shawnee resident DeWayne Morneau, 83, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at his home.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Calvary Cemetery.

DeWayne Morneau was born Aug. 28, 1935, in Menominee, Michigan, to DeWayne and Sadie Morneau. He attended school in Minneapolis, Minnesota. On June 2, 1956, he married Patricia (Button). He worked as a store manager for Wal-Mart. DeWayne served in the Army National Guard and was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church. He enjoyed woodworking and gardening.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, an infant son: Christopher, an infant grandson: Waylon, a sister: Mary Ann Morneau, and two brothers: James and Peter Morneau.

Survivors include two sons: Tim Morneau and wife Deborah of Longmont, Colorado, Brad Morneau and wife Becky of Overland Park, Kansas; seven grandchildren: Nicole Schmeer and husband Eric of Lakewood, Colorado, Brenton Morneau and wife Megan of Pearland, Texas, Kyle Morneau and wife Chantelle of Beaumont, California, Rachel Lange and husband John of Las Alamos, New Mexico, Nadia Morneau of Grand Fork City, North Dakota, Ben Morneau of Boulder, Colorado, Hannah Morneau of Longmont; five great-grandchildren: Genevieve, Warren, Greyson, Ryker, and Aria; brother: Tom Morneau and wife Meredith of Big Fork, Minnesota; and several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.