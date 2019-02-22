Shawnee resident, Faye Dell Copeland, 87, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Shawnee.

Services are 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, in the chapel of Walker Funeral Service with the Rev. Butch Bradley officiating. Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Resthaven Memorial Park. The family will be at the funeral home from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24 to visit with friends and family.

Faye was born Sept. 10, 1931, in Clover Bend, Arkansas, to Ernest and Mary Lee (Mooney) Dobbs. She grew up near Alicia, Arkansas, where she lived with her grandparents and attended Clover Bend schools. In 1947 she moved to Shawnee where she met her husband of 57 years, Bill Copeland. They were married on Oct. 1, 1947, after knowing each other for two weeks. They subsequently had two children, Margaret (Margie) and Wayne. In 1950 the family moved to Aztec, New Mexico, for work, returning to the Shawnee area in 1964. Faye then worked several jobs, including family business, Sylvania and Westinghouse, retiring in 1994.

She enjoyed attending her local church, working puzzles, attending her grandkids’ activities, gospel singing at the senior citizens center, and sitting on the porch visiting with anyone that stopped by to sit with her, and waving to the school kids.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two brothers: Edward Dobbs and Darrell Dobbs, two sisters: Ruby Dobbs and Pauline Henke, and her step-mother: Vida Lee Quarry Dobbs.

Faye is survived by her: daughter & son-in-law: Margaret & Mike Creider, son & daughter-in-law: Wayne & Kendal Copeland; grandchildren: Angie Copeland, Chris and Kayla Copeland, Nick and Esther Copeland, Tito and Jenn Schwabe, Joe Schwabe, Alyson Creider, and Brett & Victoria Creider; grand-dog: Molly; great-grandchildren: Jayden White, Tamya Schwabe, Shepherd Copeland and Jeremy Copeland; sisters: Frances Herring, Barbara Tennison and her husband Thomas, Shirley Gipson and her husband Jack, Linda Krepps, Bonnie Woody, and Phyllis Francis and her husband Lawrence; brother: Rickey Dobbs and his wife, Paula; brother-in-law: Tony Hollingsworth.