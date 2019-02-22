James Norman McLeod, 76, a resident of Shawnee, passed away on Feb. 20, 2019, at his home.

James was born on Nov. 18, 1942, in Staten Island, New York, to James George and Mary Evangeline McLeod. He married the love of his life, Shirley Jean McLeod in 1966 and they were happily married for 42 years until her death in 2008.

James is survived by children; sons Danny and Marcie McLeod, James and Kimberly McLeod, John McLeod and Coeta Little; grandchildren, Daniel McLeod and his fiancé Jayleen, Taren McLeod, Heather

McLeod, Jaimee and Craig Duren, Shelby Peltier, Kolbie McLeod, John Taylor and Destiny McLeod, and Ashley and Chad Enloe; great-grandchildren; Mason, Brendan, Tripp, Madison, Taylon, Blaze, Noah, Landon, Ledger, Serenity, C ash, Rider and Little Jo.

James also is survived by his lifelong friend, Francie Guerrero. He also leaves behind his fur baby and service companion, Rowdy.

James is preceded in death by his wife Shirley, his parents, and his brother Chuck McLeod.

James owned McLeod’s Pawn Shop and several other businesses throughout the years. He enjoyed swimming, golf, watching NASCAR and spending time with his grandkids. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Resthaven Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Condolences can be shared at www.resthavenfh.com.