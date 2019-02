Kevin Swalley

July 11, 1966 – December 13, 2018

Kevin Swalley, owner of Vapers Tek in Miami, Oklahoma died unexpectedly at his home on December 13, 2018. Memorial service to be held on March 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. Services are under the direction of Worley-Lunginbuel Funeral Home, Grove. To access full obituary, please visit www.honoringmemories.com