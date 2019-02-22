The Lady Red wrapped up an incredible regular season on Monday night with a 52-45 win over Skiatook. The Lady Red finished the season 20-3 and are in the winner’s bracket of the Regional Tournament.

The win also sealed the Metro Lakes Conference championship, something of which head coach Richard Bassett is extremely proud.

“We play in the most competitive 5A conference in the state so for us to win our conference is pretty good," Bassett said. "Basketball is a long season that requires the players to be very disciplined and focused every night and the girls have done that all year.”

The game against Skiatook looked a lot closer in the box score than it really was.

The Lady Red seemed to dominate in almost every way working to an 18 point lead in the early potions of the fourth quarter. They were strong on defense and scored quickly. They dominated in the paint and grabbed 48 total rebounds.

Rory Geer lead the Lady Red with 23 points and 9 rebounds.

Macee Barnes had 17 points and 9 rebounds.

Elizabeth Cash had 7 points and 4 rebounds.

Mikalle Pair had 4 points, 6 rebounds, and a blocked shot.

Jaden Redus had 2 points and 7 rebounds.

Elyssa Teel had 3 rebounds.

Teagan Dixon had 2 rebounds.

The Lady Red will matchup with a very good Holland Hall team who has also won 20 games on the season.

All four of Holland Hall’s loses have been against ranked 6A teams making them a very formidable opponent.

The game was scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 21. Results of the game were unknown as of press time.