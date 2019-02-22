OKLAHOMA CITY (TNS) Oklahoma House members approved an increase in teacher pay and more money for a business recruitment fund on Thursday, sending key parts of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s first-year agenda to the Senate.

House Bill 1780, which increases teacher salaries by $1,200, passed the House with a vote of 94 to 0.

“It really does something to address a critical problem in Oklahoma,” said Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, who was a teacher before his election last year.

The House also voted overwhelmingly to add $5 million to the state’s Quick Action Closing Fund, which can be distributed by the governor to offset the infrastructure costs for businesses promising to bring jobs to the state.

If approved by the Senate, the closing fund would be part of the current fiscal year.

“We have some very strong leads on recruiting some job creators,” said Donelle Harder, Stitt’s spokeswoman. “But right now, they are just leads and we do need assistance to close those leads.”

The teacher pay raise bill, which also requires Senate approval, would be part of the next fiscal year and is estimated to cost around $60 million.

Stitt made it a priority to give Oklahoma teachers another raise and get them closer to the top average in the six-state region.

Tax revenue estimates announced this week show lawmakers have $575 million in additional funding for next fiscal year.

Stitt has asked the Legislature to put $200 million of the surplus into the Rainy Day Fund, which is the state’s savings account.

However, House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said this week his caucus will seek a far lower amount — an additional $60 million for the Rainy Day Fund.

House Minority Leader Emily Virgin said she did not want any of the surplus funds to be put into the Rainy Day Fund.

“You’ve got to pay your bills before you start saving, and we’ve got a number of bills that have been piling up,” said Virgin, D-Norman, referring to her desire to invest more in education, health care and other areas.

Harder said, “The governor is going to continue to speak about it, continue to share with the people why it is so critical to put more into the Rainy Day Fund.”

Many House Democrats also disputed the need to put more money into the closing fund ahead of addressing other needs.

“Why is this the top priority?” Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City, asked on the House floor Thursday. “Why have we not talked about expanding Medicaid yet in this chamber? Why can’t we do some of these other things first?”

Rep. Scott Fetgatter said the closing fund was about creating jobs and that was needed in his district.

“We’ve lost our refineries, we’ve lost our glass plants, we’ve lost our good-paying jobs to convenience stores and McDonald’s and whatever else low-paying job,” said Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee. “You want to come talk to (people in my district) and ask how critical this $5 million is?”