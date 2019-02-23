Jackie (Jack) C. Keller, Retired Chief Petty Officer, age 78, passed away at his home on Wednesday February 20, 2019. Jack was born in Keokuk, Iowa on January 13, 1941 to Robert and Florence (Lockridge) Keller.

After attending school in Hamilton, Illinois, Jack enlisted in the Navy, where he proudly served his country for four years and was a veteran of the Viet Nam War. Immediately upon release from active duty he entered the United States Naval Reserve, where he continued to serve until 2001.

During his tour of duty, Jack served aboard the USS Myles C. Fox DD-829, the USS Meredith DD-890, and the USS Canberra CA-70. Needless to say, Jack’s favorite song was Anchors Aweigh. Although he was not an avid sports fan, he loved watching Navy beat Army in football.

Jack married the love of his life, Geraldine (Scribner) Keller in 1982 and lived in the Turkey Ford area ever since. Jack was very outgoing, never met a stranger, and was quite a jokester. He loved spending time with his grand children and great grandchildren. He was a true family man who loved God, his family and the Navy. He lived a full life as a Boy Scout leader, a farmer, a fisherman, and he very much enjoyed attending church at Mountain Movers.

In addition to all his other activities, Jack was a talented meat cutter and was a food inspector for the United States Department of Agriculture for 25 years.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Robert, Gerald and Walter Lee, and one sister Helen Whithmer. Surviving are his wife Geraldine of the home, nine sons; Tom Keller and wife Annie of Columbus, Ohio, Brian Keller and wife Roberta of Omaha, Nebraska, Keith Keller and wife Tiffany of Hamilton, Illinois, Wesley Keller and wife Staci of Grove, Kenny Wolfenbarger of Wyandotte, Gary Wolfenbarger of Wyandotte, Greg Wolfenbarger and wife Gail of Hope, Arkansas, Bruce Wolfenbarger of Wyandotte, Brian Wolfenbarger of Anderson, Missouri; and one daughter Geneva Fletcher and husband Dennis of Grove. He was also blessed with thirty nine Grandchildren, and nineteen great grandchildren.

There will be a visitation for family and friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Nichols-Stephens Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Nichols-Stephens Chapel with burial to follow with full Military Honors by the Navy Honor Guard at Council House Cemetery.

