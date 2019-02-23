What goes through someone's head when they decide to pull off a "false flag" attack?

I just don't get it. Are there really not enough negative news stories about Donald Trump or his supporters in the mainstream media? President Trump points out that more than 90 percent of the coverage of him and his policies is negative. That's hard to believe in one sense because so much of the media is made up of Sean Hannity, Rush Limbaugh and the FOX News gang where Trump is virtually untouchable. It's hard to believe that their bandwidth is less than 10 percent of the coverage, but I do think there is some validity to the sense that some reporters at least enjoy delivering those negative stories more.

I don't understand the guy who hates Trump standing up at a performance of Fiddler on the Roof and screaming "Heil Hitler!" and pro-Trump slogans right after a mass murder at a synagogue. I know he was drinking. I know he hates Trump. I don't know how all of those pieces of the puzzle paint that final picture.

Now actor Jussie Smollett is accused of planning his own attack by people he paid to portray pro-Trump attackers. The evidence is pointing toward Smollett's guilt in the issue. I wonder what the possible motive could be. Some early reports say he was upset with his salary. I guess that could help salary negotiations. I'm not sure how, but something appears to have pushed him to fake a letter and fake an attack. It wasn't spur of the moment. It was planned.

I don't get it.

Honestly, any reporter who cuts corners helps feed the "Fake News" fire by giving opponents of a free press examples to cite. Trump's attacks on the media have pushed me to work harder to make sure every fact is checked and every detail is scrutinized.

People are free to call my columns biased or fake news, but anyone who reads them should be able to see the facts on which the opinions are based.

There is no need to fake attacks. A woman was killed in Charlottesville in a white nationalist rally. A man in Florida was arrested after sending about a dozen bombs to enemies of President Trump in politics and the media. Luckily, he wasn't a great bomb maker. Hoping you get lucky isn't a great strategy.

Just this week, a man characterized as a long-time neo-Nazi member of the coast guard was planning attacks on specific Democratic members of Congress, Democratic Presidential candidates and CNN and MSNBC personalities and had an arsenal at his disposal. He even dreamed of poisoning the entire country's food supply.

You don't have to fake it to find crazy people who are responding to polarized political pandering. Trump's accusations of fake news and calling the media "the enemy of the people" is literally inspiring people to plan and carry out attacks on journalists and the President's other perceived enemies.

But the effects of the real attacks are muted when false flag attacks exist. Just like Trump's attacks on the investigators and the press, false reports help Trump supporters deny the validity of actual reports.

The problem with the boy who cried wolf is not that the boy was eventually arrested because of false cries. Someone is going to be eaten by a wolf and it will be too late for spin and equivocation when the next bomber is more skilled or the next white supremacist carries out his plan before getting caught.