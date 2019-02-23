Students from all over the area will soon gather for the 2019 Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show at the Expo Center in Shawnee.

Events begin Tuesday, Feb. 26, with the sheep goat shows, followed by the beef show on Wednesday and swine show Thursday morning.

The annual Premium Sale/Auction and other events will be held Friday, March 1.

The following is a schedule of events:

Tuesday, February 26

8 a.m. Move in Sheep, Goat Beef

9 -9:30 a.m. Sheep Weigh In

9:30 – 10 a.m. Goat Weigh In

Noon — Sheep Show, Doe Goat Show, Wether Goat show

2 – 7 p.m. Office opens to cash in Vouchers

5– 7 p.m. Check heifers’ papers and weigh steers

Wednesday, February 27

8 a.m. Move in Swine

10 a.m. Cattlemen’s Steer Feed Out Contest

11 a.m. Beef show

11a.m. – 6 p.m. Office opens to cash vouchers

4 - 6 p.m. Swine weigh in (All swine in place)

Thursday, February 28

9 a.m. Swine show

11 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Office opens to cash vouchers

Friday, March 1

A.M. clean up.

5 p.m. — Premium Sale Animals in place, prepared

for Premium Sale Exhibition

5:30 p.m. — PCJLS Appreciation Reception

6:30 p.m. — Awards/Scholarship Presentation

7 p.m. — Premium Auction