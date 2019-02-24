FIRST PRESBYTERIAN

Lenten Musical

Moments scheduled

First Presbyterian Church will be offering lunch at 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and Lenten Musical Moments from 12:15-12:45 p.m. each Wednesday from March 6 to April 10 to give the community an opportunity to pause and reflect. Each program will have a scripture of the day and musical moments from some of the best local artists.

Sack lunches will be prepared by Presbyterian Women weekly and consist of a sandwich, bag of chips, homemade cookies and a bottle of water for $5.

At 12:15 p.m. March 6 (Ash Wednesday), Randy Thompson and Marcia Hansen will offer music for piano four-hands as well as an organ and piano duet. After the service, while leaving the church, attendees will have an opportunity to give a love offering in support of The Lighthouse Outreach Center, a Christian based homeless shelter in Bartlesville. The Lighthouse has served thousands of people since its founding in 1992. With a maximum capacity of 75 people, the Lighthouse is the only 24-hour homeless shelter within a 50-mile radius.

The full series consists of:

March 6: Marcia Hansen and Randy Thompson Four-Hand piano

March 13: Ad Lib Singers

March 20: Stephen Kucera, organ

March 27: Jonathan Knopfel, flute, Randy Thompson, piano

April 3: OKWU Chorale, Relentless, Jonathan Stewart, director

April 10: Kathy Stewart, contralto, Randy Thompson, piano

ELDERCARE

Bingo afternoon

planned March 8

Elder Care’s Golden Opportunities is partnering with Comforting Hands Hospice for an afternoon of bingo from 2-4 p.m. on March 8.

The event is $5 each including all supplies, snacks and beverages. Anyone over the age of 55 is welcome to sign up for the event.

Enrollment deadline for this event is March 5. For information about enrollment or memberships, call 918-336-8500 or stop by Elder Care at 1223 Swan Drive.

ST JOHN PARISH

Musical Moments

scheduled March 1

St. John Parish and School will present a colorful and vibrant, 90-minute, musical event at 7 p.m. March 1 at the church.

The music styles will cover a wide range of musical styles — baroque organ concerto, Christian jazz, the music of James Taylor — performed by well-known artists who are donating their time and energy to the show. They include Maestro Lauren Green, conductor of the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra, the KYRIE singers and 21-member orchestra from Tulsa playing Christian Jazz, Zoltan Varga, organist and music director at St. John Church, Father John O’Neill, St. John Pastor, on guitar and song, Dorlene Martin and Rhonda McCallister, teachers at St. John School and the school choir — the Singing Eagles.

A meet and greet reception will follow the concert.

Tickets for adults are $10. Students over age 12 are $5, and children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult. The tickets are available at the school or parish offices, online at www.sjcs-ok.org, and at the door. They are also available at Brian Kennedy Insurance, KIDz Korner and Moxie on Second. All proceeds will go to benefit the school.

— St. John Catholic Parish and School