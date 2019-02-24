Long-time Ardmore resident, Gerald R. Orr, 87, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, February 25, 2019, at The Chapel at Griffin~Hillcrest with interment to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park of Ardmore.

Gerald was born on July 13, 1931, in Lebanon, Okla., to I.T. Orr and Vera (Rutherford) Orr, who preceded him in death. As a youth, he loved hanging out with his friends, Jerrell Allen and Donald John, hunting, fishing, trapping, and being boys. Gerald was a good athlete playing football, basketball, baseball, and boxing. After graduating from high school, Gerald joined the U.S. Navy with his buddies, W.A. Mauldin and Jerrell Allen, and fought in the Korean War as a gunner on the USS Iowa. While in the Navy, he met and married the love of his life Miss Otilia “Tillie” Edwards. Upon honorable discharge, he moved back to Ardmore and went to work for the Noble Foundation where he worked for 33-years until retirement in 1987. Gerald belonged to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4574 where he led the post as a multiple-term commander and many other roles. While raising his three children, he coached many little league teams and took many fishing and camping trips and had much fun. He loved to golf and loved his golfing friends and even shot his age on many occasions. He supported and loved his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids and faithfully attended and watched ball games, wrestling matches, recitals, concerts, band performances, and cheerleading. Most of all, Gerald loved and supported his family and always conducted himself with the utmost integrity and honesty.

Gerald leaves behind his wife of 66-years, Otilia “Tillie” Orr, and his three children: Rick Orr and Debra Vernon, both of Ardmore, and Joey Orr of Crandall, Texas, six grandchildren, Justin Orr, John Orr and Thomas Vernon of Ardmore, Mandy Sullivan of Norman, Jodie Orr of Houston, Texas, and Laura Orr of Dallas, Texas, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Justin Orr, John Orr, Thomas Vernon, Barry Bowker, Alan Vernon, and James Morgan. Honorary bearers will be Jerrell Allen, Donald John, W.A. Maudlin, Jimmy Brock, the VFW Post 4574 Members, and Gerald’s Golfing Buddies.

The family wishes to express our most heart-felt thanks and appreciation to all the staff of the Ardmore Veterans Center.

Condolences may be left at www.griffinhillcrest.com.



