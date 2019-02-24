Oklahoma State University awarded degrees to a total of 1,722 students this past fall, including 1,114 Oklahomans, according to the Office of the Registrar.

Among the graduates, eight are from the greater Shawnee area. They are:

• Timothy J. Alonzo, management major

• Sierra Brooke Beauford, agricultural communications major

• Molly Sherie Frisby, art major

• Jamie Hileman, psychology major

• Samuel C. Smith, computer engineering major (Cum Laude)

• Emily Stobbe, human development and family science major

• Lacie Faye Underwood, agricultural economics major and animal science major

• Andrew R. Watts, management major (Magna Cum Laude)