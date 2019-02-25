Larry Joe Booth, a longtime resident of Miami, passed away February 20, 2019 after a long illness, while surrounded by loving family. He was 76 years old. He was born July 2, 1942 in Welch, Oklahoma to Joseph and Ethyl (Howard) Booth. He was a graduate of Miami High School and NEO A&M college. He owned and operated Booth and Booth Electric for many years and was an avid bass fisherman, hunter and sportsman.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, JoAnn (Graham) Booth, his daughter Cathy (Booth) Krumwiede, his son Dan Booth and youngest daughter Kelly Booth. He has two granddaughters Cari Parker and Crystal Parker-Guerrero and one grandson Chayne Krumwiede. He has three greatgrandchildren. His brother Steve Booth, Doug Booth and sister Melissa (Booth) Adkinson. He was blessed by his extended Pendergraft family, Mildred Booth, Charlie Pendergraft, Westine (Pendergraft) Sword, Carol (Pendergraft) Coker, Tom Pendergraft.

In lieu of a service his ashes will be spread at his favorite fishing areas.