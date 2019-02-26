Members of the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce ambassadors and staff gathered for a ribbon cutting at new Chamber member Grand Uptown Resale & Consignment on Thursday, Jan. 24. The store features bargain shopping and consignment opportunities at its location at 6800 US Hwy 59, Grove. The business opened 13 years ago and has more than 3,600 consignors from Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas and Texas. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m., on Sunday. Those attending the ribbon cutting with owners Tom and Cathy Jones included: Donnie Crain, president of Grove Area Chamber of Commerce; Myra Noteboom, Note-Able Workshop; Louise Templin; Teresa Poindexter, RE/MAX Grand Lake; Jeff Savage, RE/MAX Grand Lake; Kristi Blood, Grand River Abstract & Title Co.; Angela Hamilton, Grand River Abstract & Title Co.; Autumn Wilhelm, Grand River Abstract & Title Co.; Dustin Able, Grand Savings Bank; Nick Bowers, BOLT Fiber Optic Services; Mike Blecha, Grand Savings Bank; and Michael Hart, First National Bank.