The yearlong celebration of the 100th anniversary of Northeastern A&M kicks off with a Thursday, Feb. 28 dinner at the Calcagno Family Ballroom in the Carter Student Union.
The 6 p.m. black tie optional event features entertainment by pianist David Osborne.
Also on Feb. 28 an NEO student centennial party at the Glen Wolfe Student Activity Center will take place featuring a concert by Sugar Pill.
Here’s a list of activities that are scheduled throughout 2019.
Feb. 28
Centennial celebration, 6 p.m., Calcagno Family Ballroom
NEO student centennial party, 8:30 p.m., Glen Wolfe Student Activity Center
March 15-17
NEO softball centennial alumni weekend, Eric Iverson Field
March 25
Top 10 Freshman ceremony/10-year reunion, 4 p.m., Calcagno Family Ballroom
Centennial human 100 aerial photo and party on the lawn, 11 a.m., campus lawn, north of Shipley Hall
March 26
Faculty and Staff Appreciation Night, 6 p.m., Synar Farm arena
March 27
Motivational speaker Todd Frazier, 6 p.m., Calcagno Family Ballroom
March 28
Frank Warren, PostSecret, 7:30 p.m., Fine Arts Building
March 29
NEO Founders’ Day student remembrance, 11 a.m., campus lawn, north of Shipley Hall
April 2-6
NEO Aggie Days, Synar Farm
April 6
NEO Retirees Reception, 1 p.m., Carter Student Union
April 22-26
Spring Fling, NEO campus
May 6
Student Body Government Reception, 3 p.m., NEO campus lawn
May 8
American Indian Center for Excellence centennial pinning, 4 p.m., Kah-Ne Hall
May 9
NEO Nursing pinning ceremony, 2 p.m., Fine Arts Building
May 9
Chimes restoration unveiling, 4 p.m., chimes tower
May 9
NEO commencement, 7 p.m., Red Robertson Field
Sept. 20-21
50th reunion, 1969 national championship football team
Oct. 2-5
NEO Centennial homecoming and alumni reunion weekend
November
Centennial tribal monument unveiling