2019 Pottawatomie County Livestock Show results
Wether Goats
Division 1
Class 1
1st — Shane Rodman, Wanette FFA
2nd — Laney Stearman, Tecumseh FFA
Class 2
1st — Georgia Ledford, Tecumseh FFA
2nd — Laney Stearman, Tecumseh FFA
Division 1 Champion: Georgia Ledford, Tecumseh FFA
Division 1 Reserve Champion: Laney Stearman, Tecumseh FFA
Division 2
Class 3
1st — Kaydance Sanders, Asher FFA
2nd — Kurstin Kuhlman, Asher 4-H
Class 4
1st — Jayse Beverage, Asher FFA
Division 2 Champion: Jayse Beverage, Asher FFA
Division 2 Reserve Champion: Kaydence Sanders, Asher FFA
Division 3
Class 5
1st — Conner Thompson, Asher 4-H
2nd — Braydon Sanders, Asher FFA
3rd — Raygan Kuhlman, Asher 4-H
Division 3 Champion: Conner Thompson, Asher 4-H
Division 3 Reserve Champion: Braydon Sanders, Asher FFA
Division 4
Class 6
1st — Jace Milburn, Asher FFA
2nd — Mason Belflower, McLoud FFA
Class 7
1st — Kurstin Kuhlman, Asher FFA
2nd — Payton Schovanec, Tecumseh 4-H
Division 4 Champion: Jace Milburn, Asher FFA
Division 4 Reserve Champion: Kurstin Kuhlman, Asher FFA
Grand Wether: Conner Thompson, Asher 4-H
Reserve Grand Wether: Jayse Beverage, Asher FFA
Senior Goat Showmanship: Braydon Sanders, Asher FFA
Intermediate Goat Showmanship: Kadance Sanders, Asher FFA
Junior Goat Showmanship: McKenzie Thompson, Asher 4-H
Sheep Results
Division 1
Class 1
1st — Lane Moore, Asher 4-H
2nd — Terah Garcia, Asher FFA
Class 2
1st — Raven Buttram, Tecumseh FFA
2nd — Caleb Blair, Tecumseh FFA
3rd — Bree Trobaugh, Dale FFA
Class 3
1st — Elaine Witt, Dale FFA
2nd — Lane Moore, Asher 4-H
3rd — Raven Buttram, Tecumseh FFA
Division 1 Champion: Raven Buttram, Tecumseh FFA
Division 1 Reserve Champion: Lane Moore, Asher 4-H
Division 2
Class 4
1st — Poplyn Robinson, Dale 4-H
2nd — Paige Witt, Dale FFA
3rd — Caleb Blair, Tecumseh FFA
Class 5
1st — Emily Wendt, Tecumseh FFA
2nd — Bree Trobaugh, Dale FFA
3rd — Jake Buttram, SRC 4-H
Class 6
1st — Katelyn Fleming, Tecumseh FFA
2nd — Cora Bender, Dale FFA
3rd — Lane Moore, Asher 4-H
Division 2 Champion: Katelyn Fleming, Tecumseh FFA
Division 2 Reserve Champion: Poplyn Robinson, Dale 4-H
Division 3
Class 7
1st — Keegan Carrera, Shawnee FFA
2nd — Trenton Sears, Tecumseh FFA
3rd — Poplyn Robinson, Dale 4-H
4th — Issac Mohr, Bethel FFA
5th — Aaron Buttram, SRC 4-H
Class 8
1st — Kinley Anthony, Bethel 4-H
2nd — Katelyn Fleming, Tecumseh FFA
3rd — Trenton Sears, Tecumseh FFA
4th — Trenton Sears, Tecumseh FFA
5th — Jacee Townsend, SRC 4-H
Class 9
1st — Katelyn Fleming, Tecumseh FFA
2nd — Tyler Williams, Tecumseh FFA
3rd — Emmie Varselona, Shawnee FFA
4th — Tyler Williams, Tecumseh FFA
5th — Emmie Varselona, Shawnee FFA
Division 3 Champion: Kinley Anthony, Bethel 4-H
Division 3 Reserve Champion: Katelyn Fleming, Tecumseh FFA
Division 4
Class 10
1st — Bree Grebory, Dale FFA
2nd — Anna Wendt, Tecumseh FFA
3rd — Poplyn Robinson, Dale 4-H
4th — Cord Bender, Dale FFA
5th – Gus Goodson, SRC 4-H
Class 11
1st — Connor Anthony, Bethel 4-H
2nd — Piper Goodson, SRC 4-H
3rd — Jacee Townsend, SRC 4-H
4th — Channing Goodson, SRC 4-H
5th — Keegan Carrera, Shawnee FFA
6th — Hannah Hanks, McLoud FFA
Class 12
1st — Keegan Carrera, Shawnee FFA
2nd — Gus Goodson, SRC 4-H
3rd — Emmie Varselona, Shawnee FFA
Division 4 Champion: Connor Anthony, Bethel 4-H
Division 4 Reserve Champion: Keegan Carrera, Shawnee FFA
Grand Champion Lamb: Connor Anthony, Bethel 4-H
Reserve Grand Champion Lamb: Kinley Anthony, Bethel 4-H
Senior Sheep Showmanship: Keegan Carrera, Shawnee FFA
Intermediate Sheep Showmanship: Connor Anthony, Bethel 4-H
Junior Sheep Showmanship: Kinley Anthony, Bethel 4-H
Doe Goats Results
Division 1
Class 1
1st — Shane Rodman, Wanette FFA
Class 2
1st — Georgia Ledford, Tecumseh FFA
2nd — Payton Schovanec, Tecumseh 4-H
3rd — Joseph Kirkwood, Asher FFA
Class 3
1st — Georgia Ledford, Tecumseh FFA
2nd — Payton Schovanec, Tecumseh 4-H
Division 1 Champion: Georgia Ledford, Tecumseh FFA
Division 1 Reserve Champion: Georgia Ledford, Tecumseh FFA
Division 2
Class 4
1st — Braydon Sanders, Asher FFA
2nd — Kaydence Sanders, Asher FFA
3rd — Isabella Brooks, Asher FFA
4th — Allie Brown, Asher FFA
5th — Zoei Stephenson, Bethel 4-H
6th — Chloe Little, McLoud 4-H
Class 5
1st — Josey Milburn, Asher 4-H
2nd — Mason Belflower, McLoud FFA
3rd — Kurstin Kuhlman, Asher FFA
4th — Gracie Little, McLoud 4-H
5th — Raygan Kuhlman, Asher 4-H
6th — Franetovich Portlynn, Bethel 4-H
Class 6
1st — Jayse Beverage, Asher FFA
2nd — Mckenzie Thompson, Asher 4-H
3rd — Josey Milburn, Asher 4-H
4th — Kaydence Sanders, Asher FFA
5th — Schuyler Hill, Asher 4-H
6th — Paisley Sturgill, Bethel FFA
7th — Chloe Little, McLoud 4-H
Division 2 Champion: Jayse Beverage, Asher FFA
Division 2 Reserve Champion: Braydon Sanders, Asher FFA
Division 3
Class 7
1st — Isabella Brooks, Asher FFA
2nd — Jake Stephenson, Bethel 4-H
3rd — Franetovich Portlynn, Bethel 4-H
4th — Payton Schovanec, Tecumseh 4-H
5th — Emily Wendt, Tecumseh FFA
Class 8
1st — Corley Steward, Bethel 4-H
2nd — Braydon Sanders, Asher FFA
3rd — Raygan Kuhlman, Asher 4-H
4th — Franetovich Portlynn, Bethel 4-H
5th — Nate Stephenson, Bethel FFA
6th — Nate Stephenson, Bethel FFA
7th — Madison Haden, Bethel 4-H
Class 9
1st — Corley Steward, Bethel 4-H
2nd — Huey Glasgow, Asher 4-H
Division 3 Champion: Corley Steward, Bethel 4-H
Division 3 Reserve Champion: Brayden Sanders, Asher FFA
Division 4
Class 10
1st — Jace Milburn, Asher FFA
2nd — Delanie Templeton, Asher 4-H
3rd — Kurstin Kuhlman, Asher FFA
Class 11
1st — Schuyler Hill, Asher 4-H
2nd — Schuyler Hill, Asher 4-H
3rd — Laney Stearman, Tecumseh FFA
4th — Madison Haden, Bethel 4-H
5th — Gracie Little, McLoud 4-H
Class 12
1st — Chloe Little, McLoud 4-H
2nd — Gracie Little, McLoud 4-H
Division 4 Champion: Jace Milburn, Asher FFA
Division 4 Reserve Champion: Schuyler Hill, Asher 4-H
Grand Doe: Jayse Beverage, Asher FFA
Reserve Grand Doe: Braydon Sanders, Asher FFA