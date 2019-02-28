HANOI, Vietnam (TNS) — President Donald Trump’s second summit with Kim Jong Un was cut short Thursday with no agreement on rolling back North Korea’s nuclear program, a setback to Trump’s high-profile diplomatic outreach to the reclusive nation.

Trump and Kim scrapped a working lunch and canceled a ceremony at which they had been due to sign a joint statement. Trump’s motorcade departed Hanoi’s Metropole hotel about 1:25 p.m., more than an hour earlier than originally scheduled.

“No agreement was reached at this time, but their respective teams look forward to meeting in the future,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. She described the meeting in Hanoi as “very good and constructive.”

The abrupt cancellations were surprising given the conciliatory remarks made by both leaders in brief public comments Thursday morning at the Metropole, where they were holding their second summit in eight months.

Trump said he was in “no rush” to denuclearize North Korea, even as Kim suggested that he might be ready to shed his nuclear program.

“If I’m not willing to (denuclearize, I) wouldn’t be here right now,” the North Korean leader said in response to a reporter’s question. Asked if he was willing to take concrete steps to do so — something he has been unwilling to do in the past — Kim replied, “That’s what we’re talking about now.”

Although Kim is the authoritarian ruler of one of the most repressive nations, Trump called him a “good friend” in a tweet and praised him when they met Wednesday.

Trump told reporters before the dinner that he was satisfied with the progress since their first summit in Singapore in June.

The two leaders issued a vague statement in Singapore calling for denuclearization. But they did not produce a timetable or require any specific actions, and working-level negotiations have largely stalled since then. U.S. intelligence officials say North Korea has continued to produce fissile fuel for nuclear weapons over the last eight months.

The second summit began shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday. Trump and Kim, who have developed a personal chemistry, greeted each other warmly, shaking hands, smiling and posing for photos in front of a display of U.S. and North Korean flags.

In brief remarks, Kim praised Trump’s “courageous decision” to begin a dialogue, and Trump promised to help develop North Korea’s economy if he denuclearizes.

“Your country has tremendous economic potential, unbelievable, unlimited,” Trump said. “I look forward to watching it happen and to helping it to happen, and we will help it to happen.”

In response to a question, Trump signaled that he had not backed away from his demand for full and verifiable denuclearization. He also confirmed reports that a declaration to end the Korean War was under consideration.

Prior to the summit, U.S. negotiators had sought detailed commitments from Pyongyang to dismantle at least part of its nuclear weapons facilities, while Kim wanted relief from punishing economic sanctions and a declaration to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War.