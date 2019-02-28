One of Oklahoma’s original state parks — Osage Hills State Park, just west of Bartlesville on U.S. Highway 60— is thriving and doing well financially after being on a list for possible closure, park manager and ranger Nick Conner said Wednesday.

Conner was the speaker during a noontime meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville at Bartlesville Community Center.

“We really have a gem in our area, and that is Osage Hills State Park,” Conner said. “The history and beautiful surroundings that are all part of this park is important to Oklahoma and to our guests that use the park all the time.”

The 1,100-acre state park showcases the lush forests, rocky bluffs and serene waters of eastern Osage County. Not only that, but Osage Hills State Park is full of history, Conner said.

“Osage Hills State Park is one of the seven original parks constructed for Oklahoma by members of the Civilian Conservation Corps. It was in the middle of the Great Depression and this was a way for people to get some work. Construction began in 1935,” Conner said. “Oklahoma was late to the game in establishing state parks, but when you think about it — we were also a young state. So, essentially before the state was even 30 years old, we began establishing this network of state parks.”

Most of the facilities and structures that were built by the Civilian Conservation Corps are still in use today. Eight native sandstone cabins are available for rental. Conner said the cabins may look the same as they did when they were built, but they have been modernized with central heat and air and energy-efficient appliances.

The group camp can sleep up to 120 people with a large mess hall and commercial kitchen. A total of 23 tent sites and 20 RV sites with water and electricity hookups are options for a stay at Osage Hills State Park. Two canvas-walled cabins are also available for rental.

And this fall, Conner said the park hopes to have a yurt available for rental.

“Yurts are a fairly large, round, tent-like structure, but this one will have some really nice amenities,” Conner said. “We hope to have it available around Labor Day.”

Not only does the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation want visitors to enjoy camping and using the state parks, but they also serve an important purpose for the ecology of the area, Conner said.

“I think Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell may have said it best when he said the state parks are our legacy to future generations,” Conner said. “We have a responsibility to preserve these parks for the balance that is needed for wildlife, recreation and the well-being of families.”