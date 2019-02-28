Shirley K. (Reichert) Robertson, 78, of Tecumseh, passed from this life Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Shawnee.

Shirley K. (Reichert) Robertson, 78, of Tecumseh, passed from this life Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Shawnee.

She was born Jan. 5, 1941, to Lloyd and Lovie (Townsend) Reichert in Kingfisher.

Shirley was raised in the Calumet area and attended Calumet Public Schools. She graduated as the Salutatorian with the class of 1959 from Calumet High School. While in high school she enjoyed playing basketball. She later attended El Reno Junior College.

She met her future husband, Orval Robertson, outside the Geary Movie Theater where Love Me Tender with Elvis Presley was playing. They were married in Aug. 16, 1962, in Calumet, Oklahoma, and started their family in El Reno, later moving to the Shawnee area where they have lived since 1977.

Shirley was baptized and a member of the First Christian Church in Calumet.

Shirley was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved being a homemaker, raising her children and raising cattle. Shirley was a foster mom for 10 years and was once voted Foster Mom of the year for the Shawnee area. She loved hummingbirds and was an avid OU women’s basketball fan. Shirley was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed cooking; she especially loved preparing family dinners and was known for her pecan and pumpkin pies.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Lovie Reichert.

Those left to cherish her memories are her loving husband of 56 years, Orval Robertson of the home; one son and one daughter-in-law, Michael Robertson and April Sullivan of Sherman, Texas; one daughter, Michelle Robertson of Shawnee; four grandchildren, Kyle Yates, Kyler Sullivan, Lucas Robertson and Laney Robertson; one sister and one brother-in-law, Sharon and Charles Nance of Oklahoma City; and many loving friends and extended family.

Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 28, and continue through service time.

Service will be 11 a.m., Friday, March 1, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Marty Shirey, Full Circle Church in Shawnee, officiating. Committal services will be 2 p.m. at Calumet Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.