WILSON — Funeral Services for Mrs. Wanda Joyce “Joy” (Emerson) Adams, 80, of Healdton, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, Mar. 1, 2019, at Alexander Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Wilson with Rev. Spence McConnell officiating. Interment will follow at Bomar Point Cemetery in Wilson.

Joy was born on July 2, 1938, at Muenster, Texas, to the late Mr. Wyile Emerson and Mrs. Modell (Crouch) Emerson. She departed this life Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Oklahoma City.

Joy was raised primarily at Zaneis attending and graduating high school there in 1956. She married Mr. Billy Gene Adams on Mar. 10, 1956, at the Zaneis Baptist Church. They followed Billy’s employment residing at Pauls Valley, Altus, and Ardmore, before settling in Healdton in 1966. Joy operated the Healdton Answering Service which she owned with husband, Billy. They operated out of their home in Healdton where they answered phones for many local oil companies and other business within the area. After retiring from the Answering Service, Joy was employed as a receptionist at Alexander Funeral Home in Wilson where she continued to work for as long as her health allowed.

Joy was always a stickler for details and enjoyed working on the family genealogy and was a member of the DAR. She also enjoyed writing poetry and always enjoyed her canine friends, but most of all Joy was happiest being with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Preceding her in death is her parents; husband, Billy - Aug. 20, 2012, and a son, Craig Adams- April 1, 1978.

Survivors include her daughters Diana Trammell, Debbie Holder, both of Healdton and Pam Fletcher and husband Ben of Alba, Texas; sisters Wylene Alston of Silsbee, Texas, Jo Dean Tiner and husband Robert of Lake Kiowa, Texas and Jennifer Tynes and husband Ray of Zaneis; grandchildren Josh Holder and wife Kari, Jared Holder and wife Anna, Jill Brown and husband Dustin, Clayton Smith and wife Ashley, Cristen Tucker and husband Cody, Buddy Wyrick and wife Tami, Brandon Wyrick and wife Amanda and Hunter Wyrick and wife Shelby; great-grandchildren Lydia Holder, Charlie Holder, Landon Brown, Baylor Brown, Austin and Ashlyn Brown, Tucker and Tate Wyrick, Riley and Blakelyn Wyrick, Hudson, Beau and Cooper Smith, Kaylen, Maleighna and Jay Fletcher, and one more on the way; numerous other family and friends

Pallbearers will be Josh Holder, Jared Holder, Clayton Smith, Dustin Brown, Cody Tucker, and Ray Tynes.

Family visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home in Wilson.

