Having missed out on the area tournament last season, the No. 17 Plainview Lady Indians decided to place a bet on themselves Thursday in Midwest City.

The result was blackjack, as in their 21st win of the season.

Plainview used a strong offensive attack and a smothering defensive performance to overwhelm the Byng Lady Pirates in the area consolation quarterfinals, winning 55-29 to advance to the area consolation semifinals.

Waiting for the Lady Indians will be the No. 16 Tuttle Lady Tigers, with the contest being played at 1:30 p.m. today at Midwest City.

The winner will meet either Newcastle or Elgin Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. for the right to go to the state tournament.

Plainview opened the game with a 17-7 run in the first quarter, before outscoring the Lady Pirates 10-9 in the second to lead 27-16 going to the break.

The Lady Indians put the game away in the third, holding the Lady Pirates to just two points while scoring 15 to open up a 42-18 advantage.

In the fourth quarter, Plainview outscored Byng 13-11.

Emilee Hudson led the Lady Indians with 18 points in the game followed by Anna Simmons with 15 points.

Peyton Jones added seven points with Amiya Howard scoring five points.

Plainview improved to 21-6 with the victory.