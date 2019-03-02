A former Shawnee police sergeant who was arrested in a child abuse investigation last summer and then later charged in a domestic abuse case has waived his right to preliminary hearings in both cases, court records show.

Darryl L. Bordeaux, 52, was still on the police force when the child abuse charge was filed in August. At the time of his arrest, he was placed on paid administrative leave, but he is no longer associated with the Shawnee Police Department after turning in a formal letter of retirement.

Bordeaux is also charged in Pottawatomie County District Court with domestic assault and battery by strangulation. That court filing from Dec. 13 shows he is accused, on or about Nov. 26, of pushing his forearm against his wife’s neck in an attempt to cause great bodily harm.

According to case records, Bordeaux waived his preliminary hearings, where a judge determines if there is enough evidence for a case to proceed.

His next court dates are now set May 29. Prosecutors on these Pottawatomie County cases are from Creek County.

