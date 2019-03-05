Thanks to community support, Belle (Hanna Glasgow) and the Beast (Kai Sarwinski), and the rest of the cast and crew of Grove High School's Disney's Beauty and the Beast, will have one final performance at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, March 10, at the Grove Performing Arts Center. The performance will replace the Sunday, March 3 matinee canceled due to inclement weather. Tickets for the March 3 show will transfer automatically to the to the March 10 show. Remaining tickets may be purchased at http://bit.ly/2019beautybeast.