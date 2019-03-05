Fat Tuesday Pancake Feed

Volunteers at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church will host a Shrove Tuesday "Fat Tuesday" Pancake Supper at 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 5, at the church.

Donations for the meal will be accepted for the church's youth camp fund.

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church is located at 555 East Third Street, Grove. For more information, persons interested may contact Rev. Dr. David L. Bridges at 918-786-4113 or frdavid@standrewsgrove.org.

Ash Wednesday Observance

Officiants from St. Andrew's Episcopal Church will host an Imposition of Ashes to mark Ash Wednesday, at the church at 8:30 a.m., Noon and 6 p.m., at the church located at 555 East Third, Grove.

Officiants will also be at the corner of Third and Main from 1 to 3 p.m., on the same day.

For more information, persons interested may contact Rev. Dr. David L. Bridges at 918-786-4113 or frdavid@standrewsgrove.org.

Monthly Community Sing

Volunteers at Grove Assembly of God the monthly gospel sing, at 6 p.m., Saturday, March 9, at the church, 29080 South 637 Road (east Highway 10), Grove.

The event will include a mix of gospel and contemporary music. Singers/groups are encouraged to take part. This month's featured singers include Becky Lercher from Gainsville, Missouri.

A love offering will be received. Nursery care is available.

For more information, persons interested may call Bud Keith at 417-775-4121 or Pastor Tony Wisdom at 918-344-0619.