Tecumseh's Gunner Cash is an All-American.

Cash had a great high school wrestling career. That success has continued in college.

Cash's Iowa Central team placed third in the National Junior College Wrestling Tournament for the second year in a row. This year, Cash lost in the quarterfinals and won his way through the consolation bracket to place eighth in the 285-pound weight class to become an All-American.

"This one was different than in high school," Cash said. "In high school, I never got to compete for a team championship. We qualified all 10 guys, so every win helped the team have a chance to win too."

Cash began wrestling in the eighth grade and soon realized that the sport was a passion for him. Before his senior season, he dedicated himself to trying to earn a college scholarship.

Now, as a Junior College All American, he has his eye on success at a bigger school. Just like his decision to go to Iowa Central, Cash said his decision on where to continue his education will be based on how good the program is and how much it supports his ability to continue to improve.

"I would love to get back to Oklahoma and wrestle in front of friends and family, but it has to be somewhere I can compete keep improving," he said.