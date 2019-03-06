Ray Edward Manning, having lived a robust and active life, passed peacefully in his sleep in his home at the age of 85 on Jan. 3, 2019.

Ray was born along with his twin brother, Roy Eugene Manning, on March 5, 1933, in Macomb to William Alfred Manning and Maud Alice Manning of Macomb. He spent his childhood in central Oklahoma until his family travelled on Route 66 to the west coast in 1948 where he eventually graduated from University High School in Santa Monica, California.

As a young man, Ray joined the United States Air Force in 1951, learning Russian as a language specialist, and serving for over a year in Tripoli, North Africa. After proudly serving his country, Ray continued his education at California Polytechnic University in San Louis Obispo, graduating with a BS in Electrical Engineering in 1960. Ray’s career as an electronics/computer troubleshooter for both IBM and Control data brought him to live in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Irvine, California, where he raised a family in Orange County and lived into the 1990s.

Ray returned to Shawnee in 1995 after the passing of his mother in 1993 to care for his father until his father’s passing in 1999. He went to work for AT&T/Southern Bell, retiring at the age of 75. Ray remained in Shawnee for the remainder of his life and was known by his peers and family as a quiet and generous man. Ray became a registered notary in the state of Oklahoma and was an active and respected member of Shawnee’s VFW Post 1317, where he served as quartermaster for many years and was the current judge advocate at the time of his passing.

As a two-time survivor of throat cancer, Ray lost the use of his natural voice during his second fight with the disease. He became an inspiration to his family for his strength and stoicism in the face of adversity and grew closer to his daughter and grandchildren while recuperating from his illness, and he will be missed greatly by them.

Ray Edward Manning was preceded in death by his parents, William Alfred Manning, and Maud Alice Manning of Macomb; his twin brother, Roy Eugene Manning of Los Angeles, California; sisters Emma “Pauline” Bess of Pink; and Mona Marie Grizzle. Ray is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Manning Cinocco of Oklahoma City, grandchildren Samantha Anne Harlow, and Dameon Cinocco; and great-grandson, Wesley Thomas Harlow; and by his sons, John Manning of Washington, and Jay Manning of South Carolina.

An open memorial and celebration of remembrance will be held for Ray on Saturday, March 9, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the VFW Post 1317, in Shawnee. A light buffet will be provided. Those wishing to bring contributions of food to the memorial are welcome and encouraged to use disposable containers. Ray’s remains will be interred during a private ceremony by family and invited guests on Remembrance/Decoration Day, May 26, at Mars Hill Cemetery in Macomb.

Cremation arrangements by Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

Memories and messages of comfort to the family may be recorded online at www.cooperfuneral.com.