LD Brown, 81, of Macomb, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Mesa, Arizona.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, March 8, and continue through service time. Family gathering to greet friends and will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 8, at Cooper Funeral Home. Service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 9, at University Baptist Church in Shawnee with Dr. Bob Searl, Spring Creek Baptist Church, Oklahoma City, officiating. Committal services will be 12:30 p.m., Saturday, March 9, at Brown Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

