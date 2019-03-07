Thursday

Mar 7, 2019 at 12:16 AM


Former Shawnee resident Wanemah Edge, 63, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, March 9, at the Parks Brothers Funeral Chapel in Chandler.