TULSA — When the Ardmore Lady Tigers last visited the Mabee Center in 2017, it was to play for a state championship.

Unfortunately, their return trip was one they would rather soon forget.

The No. 1 Lady Tigers struggled early on Thursday night, eventually falling to No. 9 Pryor 50-45 in the Class 5A state quarterfinals on the campus of Oral Roberts University.

Ardmore was making its first appearance in the state tournament since 2017.

“We managed to fight back in the second quarter, and I thought we were going to be alright,” Ardmore coach Debra Manley said. “But what got us was Pryor’s inside play and their posts players ate us up.”

“Take nothing away from these girls though,” Manley added. “We worked hard all season and these girls worked their tails off to get here. I’m never going to slight these girls because of the effort they put in. We will be back though I can assure you of that.”

It took almost two minutes of the first quarter for Ardmore to get its first points of the game, making it 4-2 at the 6:01 mark.

But from there, it was all Pryor to close out the opening frame.

Ardmore managed just five points the rest of the first quarter, while Pryor scored 11 to lead 15-7 going to the second.

However, the tide began to slowly turn in Ardmore’s favor as the second quarter began, with Pryor’s lead slowly shrinking down.

Eventually, Ardmore took a 17-15 lead at the 4:40 mark before halftime, growing it to its biggest lead of the game at 21-17 with 2:20 left in the second.

But Pryor had an answer to close out the first half, as Ardmore’s four point lead became a three point deficit following a 7-0 run by Pryor to end the second, leading to a 24-21 halftime score.

Things went from bad to worse following the break as Ardmore never got any closer than six points in the third, and five points in the fourth quarter, leading to the eventual end of a stellar season and an overall record of 23-4.

The season also included a No. 1 ranking for the Lady Tigers in Class 5A, which was the first time the program had accomplished the feat under coach Manley.

Amaya Gordon led the Lady Tigers with 12 points followed by Sierra Gordon with nine points.

Shakira Smith added eight points with Regan McCurley and Miyah McGee each scoring six points.

Tieronay Banks rounded out the scoring with four points in the contest for Ardmore.