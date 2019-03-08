SHAWNEE - Visiting Carl Albert scored three runs in the top of the first inning en route to a 5-1 victory over host Shawnee Thursday, spoiling the Wolves’ season opener.

The Titans added a single run in the second, then closed their scoring in the seventh.

Shawnee finished with just four hits as senior Brandon Eropkin led the way with a triple single and run batted in, that coming in the sixth. Jacob Hill scored Shawnee’s run.

Nick Bowlan of Shawnee posted a double. The Wolves stranded nine baserunners.

Shawnee pitching starter Bauer Brittain, who went the first six innings, suffered the loss. Brittain gave up five hits and four runs, only two of which were earned as the result of Shawnee’s only error. Reliever Creed Kilgore pitched one inning, surrendering one earned run on one hit and one walk.

The Wolves will travel to Sand Springs today for a noon game, then take on visiting Enid at 1 p.m. Saturday. Shawnee and Enid were scheduled to play March 1 but the game was cancelled because of inclement weather.

The Wolves will also be home at 6 p.m. Monday against Stillwater, then travel to Stillwater for a 6 p.m. Tuesday game.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.