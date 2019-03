Dorothy O’Brien, 93, resident of Sparks, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Dorothy O’Brien, 93, resident of Sparks, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Rosary will be 4 p.m., Friday, March 8, at Saint Michaels Catholic Church in Meeker.

Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m., Saturday, March 9, at Saint Michaels Catholic Church.

Burial at White Dove Cemetery in Sparks.