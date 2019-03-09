MEEKER — Oktaha held Meeker to three hits in recording a 10-0 triumph Friday.

The game was stopped on the run rule after four innings. Oktaha tallied two runs in the first inning, three runs in the second and five runs in the third. The visitors racked up 10 hits.

James Green, Jacob Martin and Dakota Gabbert singled in a losing cause.

Meeker doled out five walks and hit two batters in dropping to 1-1.

Meeker didn’t commit an error.

The Bulldogs will try to get back on the winning track Saturday at 1 p.m. at Wellston. Meeker will entertain Morris at 5 p.m. Monday, then travel to Little Axe Tuesday, also at 5.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.