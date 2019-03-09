Channa Pauley, an emergency dispatcher with Shawnee Communications Center, was recently recognized by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch™ (IAED®) for her exemplary efforts in responding to a 911 call. The IAED awarded Pauley with the Call of the Week, which highlights dispatchers from around the world who correctly follow established protocol and provide exemplary customer service to callers and patients with urgent needs.

Pauley took a call from a man who felt sick and called the non-emergency line. It’s not uncommon for people with medical problems to call the non-emergency number when, in fact, emergency help is required. By asking the important question, “Tell me exactly what happened?” Pauley determined that the caller’s symptoms were more serious. She then quickly and appropriately moved through the IAED’s Medical Priority Dispatch Protocols™ (MPDS®), which she used to gather important information and give instructions.

What made this call particularly challenging was the fact Pauley had a difficult time understanding the man. This complicated the information-gathering process, which is essential for emergency dispatchers to send the right help. Pauley exhibited professionalism and a level head to communicate effectively with the caller. She followed some simple steps she employs in similar situations.

“When I have callers that are difficult to understand, I try to take my time, slow down, and clearly enunciate my questions,” she said. “Most of the time, callers will follow my lead and slow down. This makes it so much easier to understand a caller. It is all about taking control of the call to provide the best service possible.”

Had Pauley not handled this call calmly and with good listening skills, the outcome likely would have been much different. Her patience and excellent customer service helped ensure emergency crews got to the caller in a timely manner and resulted in a positive outcome.

“Customer service is very important,” she said. “The caller is already experiencing a negative situation; a negative attitude from me is not going to improve the situation. I would say it comes pretty naturally for me. I have always been a ‘treat people the way you want to be treated' kind of person. I would want someone with good customer service skills to answer the phone if I were to ever call 911.”

Pauley has been an emergency dispatcher for eight years and has been with Shawnee Communications Center for a little more than six years. Though her job can often be a stressful, thankless one, she said it’s gratifying to know that she can positively impact people who are having the worst days of their lives.

“For me personally, the most satisfying part of my job is knowing that I made a difference in someone's life,” she said. “Even if they never see me or know who I am, I made a difference in their lives by getting help to them when they needed it most.”

By receiving Call of the Week recognition, the IAED highlighted Pauley on its social media pages. She also received a certificate and was entered in a drawing for a $100 prize.

About the IAED

The IAED is the world’s foremost standard-setting and certification organization for emergency communications with over 64,000 members in 46 countries. More than 3,500 communication centers in 23 languages employ IAED’s protocols and training in medical, fire, and police dispatching.