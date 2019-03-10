Soccer can sometimes be the cruelest of games.

Soccer can sometimes be the cruelest of games.

For the second time in 24 hours on Saturday, the Ardmore boys and girls teams found this out the hard way against Durant.

A late controversial penalty cost the Lady Tigers in their contest, while the Tigers were undone by a penalty shootout for the second straight game at Noble Stadium.

Marlin Silva came close to giving Ardmore a 1-0 lead in the first half at the 29:34 mark, but her shot from distance was saved.

Lady Tigers senior goalkeeper Kaitlyn Moore kept Ardmore in the game defensively with several saves in both halves, but it was a late controversial penalty which proved to be the difference.

With 13:13 left in the second half, Durant was gifted a penalty when a Lady Lions player fell in the box under minimal contact, as the referee pointed to the spot.

Durant would eventually score to make it 1-0.

Despite their best efforts late on, the Lady Tigers weren’t able to find an equalizer, as they fell to 2-2 on the season.

“We played a great game despite having to come back from an emotional contest 24 hours earlier against Lawton Eisenhower,” Ardmore coach David Massuere said. “I’m so proud of these girls, and this team is only going to get better throughout the season.”

Meanwhile in the boys game, it was a similar set of circumstances for Ardmore, just a harsher way of them happening.

After a scoreless first half, Ardmore was deservedly in front at the 25:17 mark following a penalty which was calmly slotted home by Juan Lopez, following a foul on Robby Musgrove in the box.

But with 2:03 left in regulation, Durant was gifted a questionable penalty after a 50/50 battle for the ball inside the area.

The penalty shot was converted, tying the game at 1-1.

Ardmore and Durant would then go to a penalty shootout, where Durant made its first three shots.

After a save on the Tigers first penalty, Xavier Russel was unlucky to have struck the upright, before Isaac Aguilar scored to make it 2-1.

With the score at 3-1, Lopez got his second penalty goal of the night to make it 3-2.

Tigers goalkeeper Orion Patterson then made a diving save to keep Ardmore in the shootout, one of his many spectacular diving saves on the night.

Unfortunately, Durant managed to escape 3-2 on penalties, leaving the Tigers at 2-2 on the season.

Ardmore will take an extended break and be back in action on Match 26 at Ada for their district opener.