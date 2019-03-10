Ringling

Alton Leon Pemberton, 79, Oklahoma State Hwy Department, died March 7, 2019. Services are 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Church of the Rock in Ringling. (Roberts)



Tishomingo

Wanda Coats, 84, insurance payroll specialist, died March 7, 2019. Services are 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at DeAman-Clark Funeral Home. Burial will be at Fillmore Cemetery. (DeAman-Clark)



Wilson

Mary Marie (Hughes) O’Dell, 90, homemaker, died on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Hewitt Cemetery in Wilson. (Alexander Gray)



Paul Elliot Ray, 63, Navy Seal Veteran-Mechanic, died Feb. 2, 2019. Private Services will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Tyler Cemetery in Tyler, Texas.



