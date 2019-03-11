Members of the Seminole State College President's Leadership Class and their trip sponsors pose with the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) at the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant (MCAAP) during a tour of the facility last week. The MOAB, commonly known as the "Mother of All Bombs," is the featured attraction at the entrance to the 45,000-acre facility. Fifteen of the massive bombs were produced in McAlester in 2003 in support of the "shock and awe" effort during the Iraq War. The McAlester plant is the premier bomb loading facility and the largest conventional munitions storage facility in the Department of Defense.