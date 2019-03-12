The Dewey United Methodist men’s bean and soup dinner will be from 5-7 p.m. March 19. The cost is $6 per person or $12 per family. Come and enjoy food and fellowship as they raise funds that go towards scholarships and other community projects. Dewey United Methodist Church is located at 618 North Delaware Street. Go check out its Facebook.

Gail Inman, of the Antiques and Collectibles Association, has announced the date of the 28th Annual Dewey Antique Show. The show will be held June 1. This is a one day show, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The show will have vendors from eight different states, with more than 1oo booths. The show is held at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey, 1109 N. Delaware.

There will be vendors specializing in antique glassware, tools, linens, mid century items, furniture, primitives, books, paper memorabilia, western collectibles, architectural salvage, toys, kitchen collectibles, jewelry, vintage signs, quilts and much more. This event is held once a year.

It is well known for it’s large selection of antiques to fit any budget. If you’re looking for something special this is the place to go. The Antiques and Collectibles Association is a group of individuals that enjoy the collecting and selling of antique and collectible items. they meet each month, on the last Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Each month there is a presentation of some type of antique, which someone has been specializing in collecting that they enjoy to share their knowledge of. This group is a nonprofit organization and is open to anyone that is interested in learning more about antiques and collectibles.

The Antiques and Collectible Association uses the proceeds from this once a year event, to help out the community by offering high school scholarships, helping needy families at Christmas Time, through other community groups. The Antique and Collectible Association also helps out local museums, and events in our community.

If you would like more information about this show or Association, contact Gail at 918-333-5200.