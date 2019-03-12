BARTLESVILLE – Oklahoma Baptist's basketball season drew to a close after the Bison lost 87-66 to Southeastern Oklahoma State in the semifinals of the Great American Conference Tournament.

The Bison, under the leadership of first-year coach Jason Eaker, close the season with a 15-13 record that included its first-ever GAC Tournament win a night earlier against East Central. Southeastern improves to 22-6 and advances to the championship game where they will meet top-seed Southern Nazarene.

Brantly Thompson led OBU with 17 points followed closely by teammate Mohammed Abubakar with 16 and Harrison Stoddart with 15. Adam Dworsky had 24 points to lead the Savage Storm.

OBU had the early advantage thanks to some hot shooting to start the game. Harrison Stoddart and Thompson each had early threes and when Tyler Lester buried a baseline three the Bison were up 19-12 with 12:05 remaining.

OBU's final lead came on a three by Stoddart that put the Bison on top 29-27 with 3:48 to play in the half. SOSU then outscored OBU 11-4 to take a 38-33 lead into the halftime break.

The closest the Bison would get in the final 20 minutes was within five at 52-47 when Thompson knocked down his fourth three-point shot with 12:41 to play. SOSU regrouped and pushed the lead to as many as 24 before ending with a 17-point margin of victory.