SHAWNEE – On Friday, March 15, at 7 p.m. Dr. Allison Palmer, Art History Associate Professor at the University of Oklahoma will be speaking about some of the pieces featured in Celebrating a Century: Treasures from the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art. Celebrating a Century continues until March 24. The lecture and reception is free and all are welcome. The reception is hosted by the Friends of the MGMoA. A member’s VIP reception will begin at 6:30pm.

Celebrating a Century: Treasures from the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art features art and artifacts from different times and cultures all over the world. Celebrating a Century showcases some of the “treasures” of the collection that are not on exhibit in the main galleries. Ranging from an ancient Egyptian god to Medieval Madonna and Child figures to a palette used by George Inness, and featuring art by Giacinto Brandi, William Merrit Chase, Esteban Murillo, Guido Reni, and Guilio Romano.

“This exhibition illustrates the depth and breadth of our collection. There are pieces from all around the world, some are hundreds or even thousands of years old,” said Delaynna Trim, Curator of Collections for the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art. She continued, “Some were donated just a few years ago, others date back to Fr. Gerrer’s day. This is a good cross section of our collection.”

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is located on the OBU Green campus at 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors age 65 or older, $3 for students and children ages 6 to 17, and free for children age 5 and younger. Visit www.mgmoa.org for more information.

This exhibition is funded in part by the Avedis Foundation, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, Allied Arts, and the Mr. and Mrs. R. J. Wissinger Memorial Fund. For accommodations on the basis of disability or more information on this exhibit, call the museum at (405) 878-5300.