Dewayne Bryan made another big splash with his Community Coffee and Burnt Meat Gathering on March 2. According to reports, a steady flow of friends and relatives filled the Methodist Fellowship Hall for free drinks and food. The monthly event seems to be picking up steam for residents to get together and enjoy the fellowship. The April event is scheduled for April 6 with the location to be announced. Weather permitting, it will be an outdoor event.

Beta Club members made an excellent showing at the State Convention in Norman. Sponsor Misty McNelley said the group won first place in language arts, Spanish, agriculture, science, math, poetry, two-dimensional design, marketing, digital art and various visual arts categories. They won second place in speech, creative writing, fabric art and photography. Third Place awards were given for living literature and portfolio. The group will be taking the majority of these winnings to compete at nationals in Oklahoma City in June.

Senior citizens will enjoy a traditional St. Patrick’s lunch on Thursday. Corned beef, cabbage, pea salad and pistachio cake will be the fare at 11:30 a.m. The Senior Center, 310 E. Weldon, is open at 10 a.m. The regularly scheduled bingo session will start at 6:30 p.m. March 18.

Spring break starts right after the Thursday sports events. The high school track team travels to Hominy, and there is a high school baseball tournament at Prue. Students will return to classes on March 25. Drivers should be alert as youngsters will be taking advantage of spring days to be outside and active with hover boards and bikes.

Voter registration is closed for the Copan Board of Trustees election to be held on April 2. Contact the Washington County Election Board for an absentee ballot if you need one. There is only one contested seat for Ward 1. If you have ideas or issues to discuss with the candidates, you should contact each individually as there will be no public forum. David Long and Jerre Jay, both longtime residents are on the ballot. The election will be held at the Wesleyan New Life Church. Only residents of Copan are eligible to vote in the citywide election.

A big thank you to Pete Elkins and Jeff Jones for the oversight on the upgrading of the town sewer. The inconvenience of finding alternate routes through town is over. No doubt another phase of sewer work will resume, but for now we can enjoy no roadblocks or major street work.

To report news items, corrections and complaints, contact Jay Anne Custer at oklollipop@juno.com or text/call 918-532-5492.