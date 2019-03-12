We will be offering SLAM over spring break, March 18-21, for all Caney Valley students kindergarten through fifth grade. The hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

We are still finalizing plans for the week, but so far we know that we will be offering breakfast, lunch and a snack. Any donations for snacks would be appreciated. I am expecting 50 to 60 kids. We cannot use grant money to purchase food.

The bus pickup times will be:

• 7:15 a.m. in Vera

• 7:30 a.m. in Ramona

• 7:45 a.m. at No Limit Powersports on Road 2400

The bus drop off times will be:

• 3:15 p.m. at No Limit Powersports on Road 2400

• 3:30 p.m. in Ramona

• 3:45 p.m. in Vera

The bus will not wait at the morning pick up; as soon as the kids are loaded it will leave. In the afternoon if you do not meet the bus at the designated drop off time, your student will be brought back to the elementary school where you will pay a late fee of $1 per minute per child.

We will provide STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Math) lessons, math and reading enrichment activities. Physical activity and possibly archery for 3rd through 5th grade.

We will have a field trip to Woolaroc and a picnic on March 21.

A SLAM enrollment form must be filled out for any new attendees to SLAM and can be picked up at the office or if requested sent home with the student.

Please contact Kacy Medlin with any questions you may have at kmedlin@caneyvalleyschool.org or 918-535-2205.

The Ramona Chamber of Commerce has set the date for the Annual Chamber of Commerce Celebration and Auction for March 29 at 6 p.m. It will be held at Happy Hill Church. The keynote speaker will be Kevin Hern. The chamber is excited for him to share his exciting story. This will not be a political speech. This fundraiser supports events throughout the year such as the Caney Valley senior scholarships, the annual ice cream social, children’s Christmas party, the Senior Center and much more. Tickets for the evening are $15 and will be available for purchase by March 1 through Ashley at American Bank of Oklahoma or contact Lester Gagan at 918-671-1919. If you would auction an item, please contact Lester or Ashley.

There will be a benefit meal and auction for Smoky and Billie Hand on April 6 at the American Legion building. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the meal served immediately. For years Smoky has helped every time there has been a need and as a community it is our turn to support both him and Billie who are both battling cancer. It will be a Mexican themed meal along with a live and silent auction. If you would like to help or donate, please contact Mary Helen Gagan at 918-536-3105.

The Ochelata Citywide Garage Sale will be held April 27. For more information call 918-535-2280.

Summertime is perfect for a Classic Car Show and Poker Run. The first annual Freedom Car Show and Poker Run will be held June 1. Proceeds will be used by the Fisk Leffler American Legion Auxiliary Unit 334 to build the Richard E. Cook Memorial Park just north of the Legion. They hope to have a pavilion, picnic tables, benches and such to create a family-friendly atmosphere for the citizens of the Caney Valley Community. If you would like to donate to this cause, please contact Courtney Gagan at 405-834-6565. Stay tuned for more information.

Looking for a place to hold your family reunion, bridal shower or home-based business party? The Ramona Senior Citizen building is for rent for $25 a day. It contains a full kitchen, restroom and seating for right at 65 people. It is the perfect location to have your event as it is located right next to the park and there is also covered outdoor tables/seating and room to grill! Please contact Betty Nichols 918-440-9115 for more information. Currently the Senior Center is being rented out every weekend! What a great thing for our community. If you want to have an event, make your reservation soon.

The Fisk-Leffler American Legion Post is open for business. This gorgeous remodeled early 1900s building can seat up to 150 people. It has a fully-equipped kitchen, spacious bathrooms that are large enough for wedding parties, and new round table seating that is available. If you are interested in renting the facility, contact Lester Gagan at 918-671-1919 or email Lester.Gagan@yahoo.com. It can be rented on a daily for $100 or $50 on a half day basis. Also, make sure to “like” the American Legion Fisk-Leffler Post 334 on Facebook.

The Ramona Senior Citizens meet at the Senior Citizen on Main Street every Tuesday at 10 a.m. to play games and stay for lunch. The first and third Tuesdays of the month, the Washington County Nutrition Services brings lunch at noon and the cost is $2 per person. The other weeks of the month, attendees are to bring a dish for a pot luck lunch.